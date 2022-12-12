PAULDING — Paulding County authorities are still awaiting the return of a man charged with the killing of a Brought-area couple last week.
Clay Dockery, 23, Paulding, was being held in Ashtabula County in northeast Ohio where how was arrested last week and charged with two counts of murder, each an unclassified felony.
According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, Dockery confessed to killing Celecitas Pelegrino Williams, 60, and her husband, Bruce Williams, 81, at their home at 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township, just south of Broughton. He allegedly stole the couple's vehicle and drove it northeast Ohio.
Dockery was subject to an extradition hearing in Ashtabula County, but that had not been finalized as of Monday morning. Landers, however, told The Crescent-News Monday that Paulding County authorities hope for his return this week.
The Ashtabula Star Beacon newspaper reported last week that Dockery contacted police there Thursday and reported that his vehicle was broken down on a state route. The paper also quoted Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi saying that after deputies came to the assist Dockery he "made statements indicating he may have been involved in a double homicide."
Landers issued a press release last week noting that his deputies initiated a welfare check just after noon Thursday because Celecitas Williams had not been to work for two days, and did not answer her phone. Deputies went to the residence and found her and her husband dead in a barn there with evidence suggesting they were murdered.
Their bodies were to be taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy, but they were not shot, according to Landers.
He informed The Crescent-News Monday morning that the preliminary report had not been received yet from Lucas County.
