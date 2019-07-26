Paulding Common Pleas
Richard Emerling Jr., 47, address unavailable, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, have a mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, and obtain/maintain employment.
