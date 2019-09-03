Paulding Common Pleas
Austin Yant, 24, Payne, was placed under the general control of the adult parole authority for two years for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to complete treatment and recovery services through Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, submit to drug tests and follow the intervention plan as recommended.
James England, 47, address unavailable, was sentenced to four years of community control and 120 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to enter into and complete the WORTH Center program, complete aftercare at Westwood Behavioral Health, submit to drug tests and obtain/maintain employment.
Thomas Anderson, 24, address unavailable, was sentenced to three years of community control for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.
