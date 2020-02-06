Paulding Common Pleas
Timothy Thompson, 32, Westville, Ind., was sentenced to four years of community control for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.
Korie Wirth, 26, address unavailable, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for sexual offender registration, a fourth-degree felony. The sentence is to be served concurrently to one imposed in Defiance County.
