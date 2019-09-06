Paulding Common Pleas

All proceedings against Nicholas Kemerer, 36, Hicksville, were dismissed. Kemerer had been indicted on charges of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Rollin Bullinger, 56, Oakwood, was placed in the diversion program for tampering with records, a fifth-degree felony.

Erika Miller, 28, Defiance, had her community control revoked and was sentenced to four years of community control and 41 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She also was ordered to submit to drug tests, have an assessment at Westwood Behavioral Health and follow all recommendations, complete the Paulding County Drug Court program and obtain/maintain employment.

