Paulding Common Pleas
All proceedings against Nicholas Kemerer, 36, Hicksville, were dismissed. Kemerer had been indicted on charges of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Rollin Bullinger, 56, Oakwood, was placed in the diversion program for tampering with records, a fifth-degree felony.
Erika Miller, 28, Defiance, had her community control revoked and was sentenced to four years of community control and 41 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She also was ordered to submit to drug tests, have an assessment at Westwood Behavioral Health and follow all recommendations, complete the Paulding County Drug Court program and obtain/maintain employment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.