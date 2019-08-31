• Court Results
Paulding Common Pleas
Nicollette Collins, 29, address unavailable, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. In another case, she was sentenced to 17 months in prison for trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony. Sentences are to be served concurrently. In a third case, a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed without prejudice.
