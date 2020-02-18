• Court Results
Paulding Common Pleas
The case against Russell Gardner, 61, address unavailable, was dismissed without prejudice. He had been indicted on a charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
Destiney Kittle, 21, Cecil, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for March 16.
Barry Watson, 50, address unavailable, pleaded guilty to nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for March 16.
Benjamin Melbert, 26, Columbus, Ind., pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed into a diversion program.
Bryan Watson, 26, Columbus, Ind., pleaded guilty to possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed under the control of the Adult Parole Authority for two years. He also was ordered to follow the intervention plan and recommendations from counselors and officers; complete all treatment, recovery and aftercare; and submit to drug tests.
Barton Taube, age unavailable, Paulding, was sentenced to two years of community control and 51 days in jail for inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to have a diagnostic assessment through Westwood and follow any treatment plan, submit to drug tests and not photograph or record any law enforcement personnel, law enforcement vehicles or law buildings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.