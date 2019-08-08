Paulding Common Pleas

The case against Dennis Mullins Jr., 43, Oakwood, was dismissed without prejudice. He had been indicted on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Isaac Swary, 23, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for Sept. 16.

Johnathan Wells, 23, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for Aug. 29.

Micah Bolter, 22, Paulding, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for Sept. 18.

Austin Yant, 24, Payne, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A disposition was set for Aug. 29.

James England, 47, address unavailable, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for Aug. 29.

Amanda Engel, 32, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony and was placed in the diversion program.

Ronald Smith, 36, 700 Kiser Road, Defiance, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Thomas Carr, 64, Antwerp, was sentenced to four years of community control and 60 days in jail for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, have a drug and alcohol assessment and follow all recommendations and complete a treatment program, and had his operator's license suspended for four years.

Richard Emerling Jr., 47, address unavailable, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, have a mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, and obtain/maintain employment.

Marcella Wright, 30, Hicksville, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She also was ordered to submit to drug tests, have a drug/alcohol/mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, obtain/maintain employment and obtain a valid operator's license.

