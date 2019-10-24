Paulding Common Pleas
Michelle Rooks, 32, Cecil, was sentenced to four years of community control for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She also was ordered to be assessed at A Renewed Mind and follow all recommendations, obtain/maintain employment, obtain a valid operators license, and have all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
