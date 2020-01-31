Paulding Common Pleas
The case against Cayonna Torman, 39, address unavailable, was dismissed without prejudice. She had faced a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
The case against Charles Thompson, 27, Paulding, was dismissed without prejudice. He had been indicted on charges of disrupting public services, a fifth-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor.
The case against William Reed, 48, 09283 Ashpacher Road, Defiance, was dismissed without prejudice. He had been indicted on a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The case against William Kaufman, 23, Antwerp, was dismissed without prejudice. He had been indicted on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony.
Arie Barajas, 33, Paulding, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.
William Kaufman, age and address unavailable, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, have no unsupervised contact with minors, obtain/maintain employment, submit to STD testing, have no contact with victim, have a drug/alcohol and mental health assessment and follow all recommendations.
David Taylor, 31, Antwerp, was sentenced to four years of community control for sexual offender registration, a fourth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests and obtain/maintain employment.
Esiquiel Ramirez Jr., 35, 07640 Ohio 15, Defiance, was sentenced to 11 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
Jennifer Bryant, 27, Fayette, was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and placed under the general control of the Adult Parole Authority for two years for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She also was ordered to follow the intervention plan and recommendations by counselors and the Westwood Behavioral Health Center, complete aftercare at Recovery Services, 20 hours of community service and submit to drug tests.
Adam Wright, 22, address unavailable, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, complete aftercare and obtain his GED.
