Paulding Common Pleas
The case against Janell Bradford, 41, Paulding was dismissed. She had been indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
The case against Jennifer Flynn, 49, Paulding, was dismissed without prejudice. She had been indicted on charges of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The case against Barton Taube Jr., 44, address unavailable, was dismissed without prejudice. He had been indicted on charges of retaliation, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
