• Court Results
Paulding Common Pleas
Lauro Sanchez, 49, Haviland, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Jan. 6 with a trial on Feb. 4. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10 % provision.
Steven Johnson, 50, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to theft, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Jan. 15 with a trial on Feb. 4. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Barton Taube Jr., 43, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to retaliation, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was set for Dec. 18 with a trial on Jan. 28. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% provision.
Samantha Fenter, 30, Haviland, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine,a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Jan. 6 with trial on Feb. 4. Bond was set at $5,000 with a 10% provision.
Craig Smith Jr., 39, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to two counts of nonsupport of dependents, fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was set for Jan. 6 with trial on Feb. 4. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Jared Bauman, 34, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Dec. 19 with trial on Jan. 14. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
