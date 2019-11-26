• Court Results

Paulding Common Pleas

Lauro Sanchez, 49, Haviland, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Jan. 6 with a trial on Feb. 4. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10 % provision. 

Steven Johnson, 50, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to theft, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Jan. 15 with a trial on Feb. 4. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Barton Taube Jr., 43, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to retaliation, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was set for Dec. 18 with a trial on Jan. 28. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% provision.

Samantha Fenter, 30, Haviland, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine,a  fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Jan. 6 with trial on Feb. 4. Bond was set at $5,000 with a 10% provision.

Craig Smith Jr., 39, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to two counts of nonsupport of dependents, fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was set for Jan. 6 with trial on Feb. 4. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Jared Bauman, 34, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Dec. 19 with trial on Jan. 14. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Tags

Load comments