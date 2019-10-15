• Court Results

Paulding Common Pleas

Anthony Hicks, 30, Harrod, pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 4 with trial on Dec. 10.

Joshua Vogelsong, 30, 15857 Maumee Road, Defiance, was sentenced to four years of community control and 84 days in jail for theft, a fourth-degree felony. He also was ordered to complete the WORTH Center program and all treatment and aftercare, have no contact with victims and obtain a valid operator's license.

