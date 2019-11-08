Paulding Common Pleas
The case against Thomas McMichael, 30, Cecil, was dismissed without prejudice. He had been indicted on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony.
The case against James Hasch, 44, Paulding was dismissed without prejudice. He had been indicted on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
The case against Anthony Adkins, 38, address unavailable, was dismissed without prejudice. He had been indicted on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Austin Fast, 21, Van Wert, was granted intervention in lieu of conviction for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed under the supervision of the Adult Parole Authority for two years. He also was ordered to follow the intervention plan recommended by Westwood and all other recommendations, submit to drug testing, have an annual review to continue with medical marijuana and see his primary care providers every nine months regarding the medical marijuana issue.
Robert Phlipot III, 30, Antwerp, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, obtain/maintain employment, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow the recommended treatment plan and obtain an operator's license.
