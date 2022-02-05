Paulding Common Pleas

Mark Johnson, 61, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Stacy Landis, 53, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and the defendant was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Gary Schaffer, 45, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 7 and his bond was continued.

