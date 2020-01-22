• Court Results

Paulding Common Pleas

Antonio Barajas Jr., 37, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Algienon Tanner, 45, address unavailable, pleaded guilty to attempted intimidation, a fourth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for March 2.

Alexander Sessford, 19, Cecil, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for Feb. 18.

Ashley Fleming, 35, Paulding, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for March 2.

Christopher Bragg, 36, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to prohibited acts, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for Feb. 18.

Korie Wirth, 26, address unavailable, pleaded guilty to sexual offender registration, a fourth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for Feb. 24.

Cody Fleming, 35, address unavailable, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for Feb. 24. Charges of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a fourth-degree felony, in a separate case were dismissed without prejudice.

Brandon Berridge, 31, address unavailable, was sentenced to 11 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Joshua Vogelsong, 30, address unavailable, had his community control revoked and was sentenced to 180 days in jail for theft, a fourth-degree felony.

Andrea Miller-Crawford, 27, Paulding, had her community control continued and sentenced to 38 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She also was ordered to be assessed at Westwood Behavioral Health Center and enter into the Paulding County Drug Court program.

