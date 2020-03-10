Paulding Common Pleas

Larry Leazier II, 31, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 13, with a trial on May 12. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Cody Eblin, 20, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed in the diversion program.

Algienon Tanner, 45, Van Wert, was sentenced to four years of community control and 50 days in jail for attempted intimidation, a fourth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, complete a drug/alcohol assessment and follow all recommendations, obtain/maintain employment, obtain a valid driver's license and have no contact with the victim.

Steven Johnson, 50, address unavailable, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and 11 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony The sentences are to be served concurrently.

