Paulding Common Pleas
Sunny Parker, 49, Battle Creek Mich., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for March 16 with a trial on April 21. Bond was set at $75,000 with a 10% provision.
Kristina Minch, 35, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for March 16 with a trial on May 12. Bond was set at $5,000 with a 10% provision.
Nicholas White, age and address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 6 with trial on May 19. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Estil Hatfield, age and address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for March 16 with a trial on June 16. Hatfield was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Shelby Williams, 38, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for March 16 with trial on April 21. Bond was set at $5,000 with a 10% provision.
Zachery Burns, age and address unavailable, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Sentencing was set for March 10.
Jason Farquhar, 42, Paulding, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison for having weapons while under disability and 11 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
Christopher Bragg, 46, Fort Wayne, was granted intervention in lieu of conviction for prohibited acts, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed under the general control of Adult Parole Authority for two years and must follow the intervention plan as recommended and any recommendations. He also must submit to drug testing; complete all treatment, recovery and aftercare; and 20 hours of community service.
Alexander Sessford, 19, Cecil, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for endangering children, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, obtain his GED and obtain/maintain employment.
