Paulding
Common Pleas
Rhonda Stahl, 45, 20492 Ohio 114, Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 5 with trial on Jan. 8. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Amanda Hopkins, 29, 315 Franklin St., Melrose, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine. A pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 22 with trial on Dec. 11. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Jason Farquhar, 41, 08832 Road 131, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and fraud, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 5 with a trial on Jan. 8. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Craig Hulett, 51, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 29 with trial on Nov. 6. Bond was set at $65,000 with a 10 percent provision.
Austin Zuver, 22, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to stopping after accident on other than public roads or highways, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 29 with trial on Nov. 27. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10 percent provision.
Erich Adkins, 35, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 29 with trial on Nov. 13. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10 percent provision.
Jennifer Flynn, 48, 202 S. Main St., Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 5 with trial on Jan. 8. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Daniel Kelley, 31, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Bond was set at $36,000 with a 10 percent provision, however he is being held without bond in an earlier case.
Tanner Welch, 25, 228 ½ S. Dewitt St., Paulding, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 5 with trial on Jan. 8. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Logan Perl, 24, 08291 Road 21, Payne, was granted intervention in lieu of conviction for theft, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed under the control of Adult Parole Authority for two years and ordered to follow the intervention plan, all recommendations by drug/alcohol/mental health counselors or parole authority officers, complete Paulding County Drug Court, submit to drug tests, complete treatment and recovery services with Westwood Behavioral Health, obtain a valid operator’s license and obtain his GED.
Marquis Goings, 63, 525 Third St., Latty, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, have no contact with an individual involved in the case.
Gary Davis, 29, 301 E. Daggett St., Antwerp, was sentenced to four years of community control and 20 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests and have a drug/alcohol/mental health assessment and follow all recommendations.
Wesley Andrews, 21, Van Wert, was sentenced to four years of community control and 67 days in jail for two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth-degree felonies. He also was ordered to have an assessment by the adult parole authority sex offender specialist and follow all recommendations, undergo testing for sexually transmitted diseases, submit to drug tests and have no contact with unrelated children younger than 18 without prior permission.
Jonique Collins, 27, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to four years of community control and 87 days in jail for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and three days in jail for OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. Jail time is to be served concurrently. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, have a drug/alcohol/mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, obtain/maintain employment and had his operator’s license suspended for six months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.