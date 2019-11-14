Paulding Common Pleas
The case against Cody Worman, 29, address unavailable, was dismissed without prejudice. He had been indicted on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
The case against Tyler Levos, age unavailable, Paulding, was dismissed without prejudice. He had been indicted on a charge of OVI, a third-degree felony.
Benjamin Melbert, 26, Columbus, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Jan. 6.
Holly Hinchcliff, 32, Paulding, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for Dec. 2.
