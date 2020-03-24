Paulding Common Pleas
The case against Zachery Burns, 29, address unavailable, was dismissed without prejudice. He had been indicted on a charge of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to six years in prison for each of four counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies. Counts I and II are to be served consecutively to each other. Counts III and IV are to be served concurrently to each other and concurrently with counts I and II for a total sentence of 12 years in prison.
The case against Steven Johnson, 50, Paulding, was dismissed without prejudice. He had been indicted on a charge of theft, a third-degree felony.
Joshua Morman, 49, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 30 with a trial on June 9. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% provision.
Patrick Gager, 42, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for May 11 with trial on June 16. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Cal Ward, 25, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 30 with a trial on June 9. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Aaron Griffiths, 36, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to theft, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 27 with a trial on May 27. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% provision.
Michael Dunn, 33, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 20 with a trial on May 19. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% provision.
Kiarra Hawn, 18, Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 6 with a trial on May 27. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Matthew Wiswell, 36, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 27 with a trial on May 27. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% provision.
Zachary Ross, 24, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, first-degree felonies; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 30. Bond was set at $200,000 with a 10% provision.
Loveonna Monroe, 42, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 30 with a trial on June 16. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Venessa Rogers, 39, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for May 11 with a trial on June 16. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Kyle Crase, 30, 214 Auglaize St., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for May 11 with a trial on June 23. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Scott Kirkland Jr., 22, Paulding, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for April 20.
Kyle Kapperman, 34, address unavailable, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Sentencing was set for May 11.
Kylee Turski, 35, Payne, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A disposition was set for April 20.
Christina Dunderman, 34, Antwerp, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for nonsupport of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. She also was ordered to submit to drug tests, obtain/maintain employment, complete a child support evaluation, make all child support payments as they come due; pay all child support arrearages; and file her income tax by April 15 of each year.
Barry Watson, 50, Paulding, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, obtain/maintain employment, seek work through OhioMeansJobs, provide a paycheck stub twice a month to his supervising officer, make all child support payments as they come due; pay all child support arrearages; and file his income tax by April 15 of each year.
Destiney Kittle, 21, Cecil, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. She also was ordered to submit to drug tests and complete 20 hours of community service.
Brittni Grinnell, 29, 838 Deerwood Drive, Defiance, was sentenced to four years of community control and 180 days in jail for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and escape, a third-degree felony. She also was ordered to complete the WORTH Center program and all aftercare, submit to drug tests and obtain/maintain employment.
Cody Fleming, 35, address unavailable, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, complete treatment with Maumee Valley Guidance Center, obtain/maintain employment, and obtain a valid operator's license.
Anthony Hicks, 31, Oakwood, was sentenced to four years of community control and 45 days in jail for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. He also was ordered to be assessed by a sex offender specialist and follow all recommendations, submit to drug tests, have no contact with unrelated children younger than without prior permission, obtain/maintain employment and submit to STD testing.
Brian Cutlip, 37, address unavailable, had his community control revoked and was sentenced to 17 months in prison for four counts of nonsupport of dependents, fourth-degree felonies.
