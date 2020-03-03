Paulding Common Pleas
The case against Archie Short, 42, Payne, was dismissed without prejudice. He had been facing a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
The case against Julian Rider, 24, Oakwood, was dismissed without prejudice. Rider had been facing a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony.
Shannon Fry, age unavailable, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 13, with trial on May 27. Fry was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Victoria Short, 41, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to perjury, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 6 with trial on May 27.
James Prescott, 25, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to grant theft, a fourth-degree felony. A trial was set for May 27. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Kiarra Hawn, 19, Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 6, with trial on May 27. Hawn was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Jeffery Meekus II, 25, Payne, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 6, with a trial on June 23-24. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Sydni Peel, 19, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for April 6, with trial on May 27. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% provision.
Julian J. Rider, 24, Paulding, pleaded guilty to theft, a fourth-degree felony; and three charges of theft, fifth-degree felonies. Sentencing was set for April 20.
Steven Johnson, 51, Paulding, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, with a specification; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing will be at a later date.
Charlie Egnor Jr., 45, address unavailable, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. Sentencing was set for April 6.
Melvin Crawford III, 31, Payne, pleaded no contest to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Sentencing was set for April 8.
Jamie Coombs, 42, Paulding, was granted intervention in lieu of conviction for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed under the control of the Adult Parole Authority for two years. Coombs also was ordered to follow the intervention plan, treatments all recommendations and after care; and submit to drug tests.
Antonio Barajas Jr., 37, Paulding, was sentenced to four years of community control and 90 days in jail for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He also was ordered to complete the WORTH Center program and all aftercare, submit to drug tests, obtain/maintain employment; and obtain a valid driver's license.
