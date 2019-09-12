Paulding Common Pleas

Johnathan Wells, 23, Antwerp, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, obtain his GED, be assessed at Westwood Behavioral and follow any recommendations and obtain/maintain employment.

Joshua Kreischer, 34, Paulding, was sentenced to 11 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

