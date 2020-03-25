Paulding Common Pleas
Christina Dunderman, 34, Antwerp, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for nonsupport of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. She also was ordered to submit to drug tests, obtain/maintain employment, complete a child support evaluation, make all child support payments as they come due; pay all child support arrearages; and file her income tax by April 15 of each year.
Barry Watson, 50, Paulding, was sentenced to four years of community control, 30 days in jail for nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, obtain/maintain employment, seek work through OhioMeansJobs, provide a paycheck stub twice a month to his supervising officer, make all child support payments as they come due; pay all child support arrearages; and file his income tax by April 15 of each year.
Destiney Kittle, 21, Cecil, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. She also was ordered to submit to drug tests and complete 20 hours of community service.
Brittni Grinnell, 29, 838 Deerwood Drive, Defiance, was sentenced to four years of community control and 180 days in jail for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and escape, a third-degree felony. She also was ordered to complete the WORTH Center program and all aftercare, submit to drug tests and obtain/maintain employment.
Cody Fleming, 35, address unavailable, was sentenced to four years of community control and 30 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, complete treatment with Maumee Valley Guidance Center, obtain/maintain employment and obtain a valid operator’s license.
Anthony Hicks, 31, Oakwood, was sentenced to four years of community control and 45 days in jail for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. He also was ordered to be assessed by a sex offender specialist and follow all recommendations, submit to drug tests, have no contact with unrelated children without prior permission, obtain/maintain employment and submit to STD testing.
Brian Cutlip, 37, address unavailable, had his community control revoked and was sentenced to 17 months in prison for four counts of nonsupport of dependents, fourth-degree felonies.
