OTTAWA — One of two parents charged in the abuse of their infant son has been sentenced to prison in Putnam County Common Pleas Court here.

Breanna Zavala, 19, Leipsic, was given a 30-month prison by Judge Keith Schierloh on a charge of child endangering, a third-degree felony, with credit for 186 days served in jail while her case was pending.

A charge of felonious assault, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers’ office and Zavala’s attorney, Gregory Hermiller of Ottawa.

Zavala and her husband — Marcos Zavala, 26, Leipsic — were accused of causing physical harm to their infant son. The child was hospitalized but has since recovered and is in protective custody, according to Lammers.

Charges of felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and child endangering, a third-degree felony, remain pending against Marcos Zavala.

His cases are scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on April 2 and a jury trial on May 4.

Breanna Zavala filed for divorce from her husband in Putnam County Common Pleas Court on March 18.

