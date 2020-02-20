OTTAWA — One of two parents charged in the alleged abuse of their infant son has entered a plea in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.

Breanna Zavala, 19, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to child endangering, a third-degree felony.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her $50,000 cash bond with no 10% allowance provision was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 23.

A charge of felonious assault, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed.

According to Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers, Zavala and her husband — Marcos Zavala, 26, Leipsic — caused physical harm to their infant son.

The child was hospitalized but has since recovered and is in protective custody, Lammers indicated.

Charges of felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and child endangering, a third-degree felony, remain pending against Marcos Zavala.

His cases are scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on April 2 and a jury trial on May 4.

