OTTAWA — One of two parents charged in the alleged abuse of their infant son has entered a plea in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
Breanna Zavala, 19, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to child endangering, a third-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her $50,000 cash bond with no 10% allowance provision was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 23.
A charge of felonious assault, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed.
According to Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers, Zavala and her husband — Marcos Zavala, 26, Leipsic — caused physical harm to their infant son.
The child was hospitalized but has since recovered and is in protective custody, Lammers indicated.
Charges of felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and child endangering, a third-degree felony, remain pending against Marcos Zavala.
His cases are scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on April 2 and a jury trial on May 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.