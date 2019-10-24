NAPOLEON — Two Michigan residents were arrested Tuesday on drug charges following a lengthy investigation.
Tyler Abston, 31, Jackson, Mich., and Vicki Witmer, 50, Gladwin, Mich., were charged with trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine, first-degree felonies.
According to Max Nofziger, commander of the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Task Force, during the course of the investigation, the MAN Unit seized more than 20 ounces of methamphetamine and more than four ounces of a heroin/fentanyl mixture.
They initially appeared in Napoleon Municipal Court on Wednesday by video arraignment.
Abston has a preliminary hearing slated for Oct. 31. Bond was set at $250,000 with no 10 percent cash allowance.
Witmer has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 31. Bond was set at $250,000 with conditions.
The case will be presented to the Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers at the next Henry County grand jury for further charges and other possible suspects who may be involved.
Assisting the MAN Unit were the Napoleon Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Archbold Police Department, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the prosecutor’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.