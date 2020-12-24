NAPOLEON — The planned jury trial here next month of a McClure man charged here with the shooting death of his brother remains on schedule.
Randall Ottinger, 54, is charged in Henry County Common Pleas Court with aggravated murder, an unclassified felony.
His case is scheduled for a final pretrial hearing on Jan. 4 and a jury trial in common pleas court on Jan. 26-28.
“We do have a pretrial hearing on Jan. 4, but at this point I believe it’s going to go,” Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers told The Crescent-News Wednesday morning.
Ottinger’s attorney — Alex Treece of Findlay — had filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea on his client’s behalf in July, and a competency evaluation was made by Northcoast Behavorial Healthcare System, Toledo.
However, the report found Ottinger mentally competent to stand trial, according to Howe-Gebers. She said the defense stipulated to this finding (in September).
A Henry County grand jury alleges that on June 5, Randall Ottinger shot and killed his 56-year-old brother, James, at the defendant’s residence at M520 County Road 6, southeast of McClure.
James Ottinger was living at a separate residence in the McClure area, according to Howe-Gebers.
Randall Ottinger has been held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since his arrest by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on June 5 following a shooting incident at his residence, which is owned by his father, Asa Ottinger Sr. The defendant’s bond is $500,000 cash.
