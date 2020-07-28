NAPOLEON — A McClure man charged in Henry County Common Pleas Court here with the shooting death of his brother has entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.
Randall Ottinger, 53, M520 County Road 6, already had pleaded not guilty on June 30 to aggravated murder with a firearm specification, an unclassified felony. The case had then been scheduled for a pretrial hearing this week in common pleas court.
But during that hearing Ottinger's attorney — Alex Treece of Findlay — entered the not guilty by reason of insanity plea. The defendant's $500,000 cash bond with no 10% allowance provision was continued.
According to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, Ottinger will undergo a psychological evaluation. Once a report is made available to the court, a hearing will be held to determine his competency to stand trial.
If the court would find him incompetent, Ottinger could be ordered to be held in a mental health facility until his competency is restored, at which point the court proceedings would continue.
Ottinger has been held at CCNO since his arrest by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on June 5 following a shooting incident at his residence, which is owned by his father, Asa Ottinger Sr.
A Henry County grand jury alleges that on June 5 Randall Ottinger shot and killed his 56-year-old brother, James, at the residence at M520 County Road 6, southeast of McClure.
James Ottinger was living at a separate residence in the McClure area, according to Howe-Gebers.
The Ohio Revised Code provides several sentencing options for this charge depending upon the circumstances of the case, but the minimum sentence for such a charge is 15 years to life.
The firearm specification includes a three-year mandatory prison term upon conviction.
