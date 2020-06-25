NAPOLEON — A McClure man has been indicted here by a Henry County grand jury on a charge that he shot and killed his brother earlier this month.
Randall Ottinger, 53, M520 County Road 6, was indicted Wednesday on a charge of aggravated murder with a firearm specification, an unclassified felony.
His arraignment is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Henry County Common Pleas Court, and he is represented by attorney Alex Treece of Findlay.
Ottinger is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) on a $500,000 cash bond established in Napoleon Municipal Court, where his case was initially filed before his indictment this week.
He has been held at CCNO since his arrest by the Henry County Sheriff's Office on June 5.
The indictment alleges that on June 5 he shot and killed his 56-year-old brother, James, at the residence at M520 County Road 6, southeast of McClure and just east of the community of Grelton. The home is owned by Asa Ottinger Sr.
James Ottinger was living at a separate residence in the McClure area, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence around 2 p.m. June 5 after fielding a 911 call concerning shots fired and a death. The call came from the men's mother, according to Howe-Gebers.
Authorities indicated that a 20-guage shotgun was recovered from the scene.
The aggravated murder charge — as opposed to murder — alleges that Randall Ottinger used "prior calculation and design" in causing the death of another person.
The Ohio Revised Code provides several sentencing options for this charge depending upon the circumstances of the case, but the minimum sentence for such a charge is 15 years to life.
The firearm specification includes a three-year mandatory prison term upon conviction.
