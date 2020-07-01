NAPOLEON — The McClure man charged with the shooting death of his brother was arraigned Tuesday during a video arraignment here in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Randall Ottinger, 53, M520 County Road 6, pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder with a firearm specification, an unclassified felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 11:15 a.m. July 27 and his $500,000 cash bond with no 10% allowance provision was continued, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
The video arraignment was held while Ottinger was being held at CCNO. His attorney, Alex Treece of Findlay, was in attendance Tuesday in the courtroom, Howe-Gebers indicated.
Ottinger has been held at CCNO since his arrest by the Henry County Sheriff's Office on June 5 following a shooting incident at his residence, which is owned by his father, Asa Ottinger Sr.
A Henry County grand jury alleges that on June 5 Randall Ottinger shot and killed his 56-year-old brother, James, at the residence at M520 County Road 6, southeast of McClure.
James Ottinger was living at a separate residence in the McClure area, according to Howe-Gebers.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence around 2 p.m. June 5 after fielding a 911 from the men's mother, the prosecutor indicated. A 20-gauge shotgun was recovered from the scene.
The aggravated murder charge alleges that Randall Ottinger used "prior calculation and design" in causing the death of another person.
The Ohio Revised Code provides several sentencing options for this charge depending upon the circumstances of the case, but the minimum sentence for such a charge is 15 years to life.
The firearm specification includes a three-year mandatory prison term upon conviction.
