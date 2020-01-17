OTTAWA — An Ottawa man was given a lengthy prison term here Thursday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court for a domestic-related assault in July.
Jonathan Costuma, 33, was given a prison term of six to nine years by Judge Keith Schierloh on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Costuma was given credit for 192 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Charges of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers’ office and Costuma’s attorney, Alex Treece of Findlay.
Costuma had pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 13, when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
The indictment had alleged that on July 10 Costuma strangled his live-in girlfriend (Stacy Otto) at their Perry Street residence in Ottawa.
The domestic violence charge that was dismissed was a fourth-degree felony due to a prior assault conviction in Maryland involving a household member.
