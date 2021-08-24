OTTAWA — An Ottawa man has been sentenced to a long prison term here on a child sexual abuse case.

Jesus Tapia Jr., 59, was given a prison term of 11 to 16 1/2 years by Judge Keith Schierloh on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony.

He also was classified as a tier III sexual offender and given credit for 92 days previously served in jail while his case was pending.

Tapia had plead guilty to the charge on July 27.

As included in a Putnam County grand jury indictment filed in May, the charge alleged that on March 21 he engaged in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old girl.

As part of the plea agreement, a motion to revoke Tapia’s community control supervision on a previous conviction for tampering with records, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

