OTTAWA — An Ottawa man has been sentenced here in Putnam County Common Pleas Court to a prison term on an amended sexual abuse charge.

Daniel Salazar, 38, was given a eight-year prison term by Judge Keith Schierloh on charges of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony. He was given credit for 191 days served in jail while his case was pending.

Salazar had pleaded guilty on Aug. 6 to the charges following a plea agreement between Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers’ office and the defendant’s attorney, John Hopkins III of Ottawa.

The sexual battery charge had been amended from rape, a first-degree felony.

A June indictment alleged that he had forced sexual conduct with a teenage girl in June 2018, as well as “reckless” sexual conduct with the victim, which was prohibited due to her age.

