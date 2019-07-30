OTTAWA — A break-in that occurred in Ottawa Monday morning is being investigated.

According to Ottawa Police Department, at 1:15 a.m. officers were dispatched to Tucker’s Pharmacy, 1931 E. Fourth St., in reference to an alarm. Upon arrival, a rear door to the business was found unsecured. Officers cleared the business and found evidence of a break-in.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was contacted to process the crime scene. Assisting at the scene was the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

