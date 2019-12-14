WEST UNITY — The Swanton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a death at a West Unity service plaza.

Troopers were called to do a welfare check at the Indian Meadows Service Plaza. They located the red 2011 Volvo semi tractor trailer on the west side of the commercial truck parking area. Upon entering the truck, the troopers located the driver in the sleeper compartment of the cab. He was unresponsive, and the Williams County EMS was called to assist.

The driver, David Day, 63, of New Plymouth, Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Williams County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene. There was no apparent foul play involved. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

