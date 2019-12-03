A Fulton County woman led Defiance police on a slow-speed pursuit Friday evening that ended on the city’s northside.
Elaine Lewis, 57, Wauseon, was charged with failure to comply with the signal of an officer, OVI, driving under OVI suspension and failure to control. She was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending an appearance Monday in Defiance Municipal Court.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19 and she was given a personal recognizance bond.
According to Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer, at 9:15 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a report of a vehicle that had struck a road-closed sign at East River Drive and East High Street. The vehicle was located on East High Street, near North Clinton Street and officers attempted a traffic stop.
Shafer reported that Lewis’ vehicle fled officers, who pursued her at slow speeds. The pursuit continued northbound on North Clinton Street where the vehicle was stopped at Stadium Drive.
Officers had to force entry into the vehicle before taking Lewis into custody.
