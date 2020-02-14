TOLEDO — A Florida man charged with robbing Oakwood’s State Bank branch last year has been arraigned in federal court here.
David Ziesel, West Palm Beach., Fla., pleaded not guilty Wednesday to bank robbery in the U.S. Northern District Court, but a pretrial hearing had not yet been scheduled as of Thursday afternoon.
Ziesel is represented by attorney Claire Cahoon of Toledo through the Office of the Federal Public Defender.
He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, where he arrived on Feb. 7, according to the regional jail’s website.
Ziesel was arrested in Florida in September, and returned to Ohio by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, whose office initially investigated the bank robbery on Sept. 11. The case was turned over to federal authorities for prosecution in Toledo’s federal court, rather than handled in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
The case is being handled by the United States Attorney’s Office in Toledo.
Local authorities had issued a warrant for Ziesel’s arrest several hours after he allegedly robbed the State Bank branch on Oakwood’s North First Street on Sept. 11. He reportedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, and did not brandish a weapon.
He was taken into custody by authorities in Florida the next day during a scheduled appointment with a probation officer in West Palm Beach, Fla. Ziesel had left the robbery scene in a van, which he used to drive to Florida, according to Landers.
Ziesel was under probation supervision at the time of the Oakwood robbery after having been released from prison on a conviction stemming from a bank robbery in the northern Indiana town of LaPorte in 2012.
