OTTAWA — An Oakwood man was sentenced to prison here Thursday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court on a sexual abuse charge.
Zachery Lambert, 27, was given a four-year prison term by Judge Keith Schierloh on a charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.
He was given credit for two days served in jail while his case was pending.
Lambert had been released on a personal-recognizance bond in September, and pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 10.
As part of the plea negotiations between Lambert's attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida, and Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers' office, the charge was amended from rape, a first-degree felony.
According to The Lima News, Lambert had been charged with engaging in non-consensual sexual conduct with a woman in Continental last year.
