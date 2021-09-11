PAULDING — An Oakwood man found guilty of an assault charge by a jury last month in Paulding County Common Pleas here has been given community control and local jail.
Jeremy Shaffer, 41, was placed on probationary terms for two years by Judge Tiffany Beckman on the first-degree misdemeanor.
He also was fined $1,000, given 180 days in Paulding County Jail with 90 days suspended and ordered to make $705.48 restitution to the victim (Tyler Burgei). He was given credit for three days served in jail while his case was pending.
Additionally, Shaffer was ordered to complete an anger management program and receive an assessment from Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
The assault charge is a lesser included offense of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Shaffer had been found not guilty by the jury on Aug. 4 of aggravated assault and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charges had been filed in separate indictments.
The first indictment was returned by a Paulding County grand jury in December 2019 for felonious assault, alleging that he caused physical harm to Burgei on Nov. 21, 2019. This was followed by an indictment in March 2021 for the aggravated assault charge.
It had alleged that on Nov. 21, 2019 Shaffer, “while under the influence of sudden passion or in a sudden fit or rage either of which is brought on by serious provocation,” caused another person serious physical harm.
According to court records, the incident stemmed from a roadside confrontation between Burgei and Shaffer on the aforementioned date in a rural area on Washington Township Road 48.
Shaffer indicated in a statement that Burgei — who he believed was consuming alcoholic beverages — initiated a dispute while inside his stopped vehicle, striking him first, at which point Shaffer hit him back.
