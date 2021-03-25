Carousel - justice scales

PAULDING — An Oakwood man has entered pleas here in Paulding County Common Pleas Court to two charges alleging that he cultivated marijuana at his residence.

Gary Owens, 59, pleaded guilty to illegal manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana, a third-degree felony.

Judge Tiffany Beckman ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Owens’ bond. Sentencing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 19.

The charge was amended from a second-degree felony to a third-degree felony as part of the plea negotiations between Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office and Owens’ attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.

A specification in the indictment — noting that $4,106 “was found in the defendant’s pocket and was used in the commission of a felony offense” — alleged as a second-degree felony, also was dismissed. However, court documents stated that the parties had agreed “to the forfeiture of the cash to the Oakwood Police Department.”

Oakwood police arrested Owens on Oct. 8 at his residence at 106 E. Harmon St. in Oakwood following a seven-month investigation into the alleged cultivation operation, confiscating the aforementioned cash as well as 26 large marijuana plants and equipment.

The home is located next to Oakwood Elementary School, which had enhanced the potential penalty stipulated in the Paulding County grand jury indictment returned in December. Language in the indictment noting that the crime occurred “in the vicinity of the school” was deleted, thus allowing the charge to be amended from a second-degree felony to a third-degree felony.

