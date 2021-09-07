PAULDING — Paulding County Sheriff deputies have arrested and charged a man who allegedly shot another person during a fight outside an Oakwood bar early Monday morning.
Charles W. Brown, 32, Oakwood, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Brown made an initial appearance Wednesday in Paulding County Municipal Court via video when his bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision. His case was scheduled for a preliminary at 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 16 in municipal court.
If held, the hearing’s purpose will be to determine whether there is probable cause to detain Brown on the charges. He could also waive the hearing, in which case he would be bound over to a county grand jury in common pleas court for consideration of charges.
According to Sheriff Jason Landers’ office, Brown reportedly exited a vehicle with a gun during a fight between Dustin Dobbelaere, 37, Defiance, and Joseph Schilt, 32, Oakwood, and allegedly shot Dobbelaere multiple times outside The Landing Strip in Oakwood.
Brown, who reportedly was assaulted by others at the scene following the shooting, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday.
A press release issued Tuesday by the sheriff’s office noted that Dobbelaere remained in Fort Wayne’s Parkview Hospital, while his condition was noted as “unknown.”
The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.