CHARLES BROWN

OAKWOOD — Paulding County Sheriff deputies arrested a man who allegedly shot another during a fight outside an Oakwood bar early Monday morning.

As previously reported, Charles W. Brown, 32, Oakwood, reportedly exited a vehicle with a gun during a fight between Dustin A. Dobbelaere, 37, Defiance, and Joseph L. Schilt, 32, Oakwood, and allegedly shot Dobbelaere multiple times.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Brown with charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Currently, Brown is held at the Paulding County jail without bond, awaiting video arraignment Wednesday at 9 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Dobbelaere remains in Parkview Hospital and his condition is unknown.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

