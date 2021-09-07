OAKWOOD — Paulding County Sheriff deputies arrested a man who allegedly shot another during a fight outside an Oakwood bar early Monday morning.
As previously reported, Charles W. Brown, 32, Oakwood, reportedly exited a vehicle with a gun during a fight between Dustin A. Dobbelaere, 37, Defiance, and Joseph L. Schilt, 32, Oakwood, and allegedly shot Dobbelaere multiple times.
On Tuesday, deputies arrested Brown with charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Currently, Brown is held at the Paulding County jail without bond, awaiting video arraignment Wednesday at 9 a.m.
According to the sheriff's office, Dobbelaere remains in Parkview Hospital and his condition is unknown.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
