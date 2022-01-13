OTTAWA — An Oakwood man has entered a plea to an amended sexual abuse charge here in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
Zachery Lambert, 27, pleaded guilty to sexual battery, a fifth-degree felony.
Judge Keith Schierloh ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Lambert’s bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 10.
As part of the plea negotiations between Lambert’s attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida, and Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers’ office, the charge was amended from rape, a first-degree felony.
The maximum sentence for sexual battery is five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
