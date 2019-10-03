PAULDING — A Florida man implicated in the recent robbery of State Bank and Trust Company’s Oakwood branch will be prosecuted in federal court.
According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, David Abram Ziesel, 40, West Palm Beach, Fla., will be prosecuted in United States District Court in Toledo. He said the FBI has drafted federal charges in U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach, Fla., where preliminary proceedings will take place.
“He will be extradited (to Ohio) at some point,” Landers said Wednesday.
Ziesel is accused of robbing State Bank’s Oakwood branch on the morning of Sept. 11. He reportedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, and did not brandish a weapon.
Authorities issued a warrant for Ziesel’s arrest several hours after he allegedly robbed the bank, and he was arrested the next day in Florida. He attended a meeting with his Florida probation officer in West Palm Beach on Sept. 12, and was taken into custody.
Landers said “we want to handle things here in our state court at all times if we can,” but the decision to prosecute Ziesel in federal court was based on the sentence he might receive there if convicted under federal law, as opposed to Paulding County Common Pleas Court where he would have been charged under Ohio law.
“We’re still going to be involved as far as my investigators will still be involved in the case,” said Landers.
Too, the sheriff indicated, federal authorities can more adequately investigate other potential crimes if, for example, Ziesel fits into any other robbery descriptions.
“If he’s traveling from Florida to Ohio, that’s a lot of distance,” said Landers.
Ziesel was on probation in Florida from a previous bank robbery conviction in the northern Indiana town of La Porte in 2012. He was living in Elburn, Ill. — west of Chicago — at the time.
In that crime, he brandished a gun, according to The La Porte County Herald-Argus newspaper.
A high-speed vehicle pursuit in two states followed the robbery that ended with Ziesel’s arrest at his home in Elburn, Ill., the paper reported. He threw money, clothes and a weapon out of his vehicle’s window during the pursuit, according to the article.
Ziesel was sentenced for that crime in October 2012 in U.S. District Court, South Bend, Ind., to 78 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release, according to The Times, a newspaper in Munster, Ind.
