TOLEDO — The case against a Florida man who allegedly robbed State Bank and Trust Company’s Oakwood branch in September is pending in U.S. Northern District Court here.
David Ziesel, 40, West Palm Beach, Fla., has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Toledo on a charge of bank robbery. He had yet to be arraigned in federal court as of Wednesday afternoon, and no date had been scheduled, according to the clerk’s office.
Authorities had the option of prosecuting Ziesel in Paulding County Common Pleas Court under state charges or in U.S. District court under federal charges.
Local authorities had issued a warrant for Ziesel’s arrest several hours after he allegedly robbed the State Bank branch on Oakwood’s North First Street on Sept. 11. He reportedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, and did not brandish a weapon.
He was taken into custody by authorities in Florida the next day during a scheduled appointment with a probation officer in West Palm Beach, Fla. Ziesel had left the robbery scene in a van, which he used to drive to Florida, according to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers.
Ziesel was under probation supervision after having been released from prison on a conviction stemming from a bank robbery in the northern Indiana town of LaPorte in 2012.
Living in Illinois at the time, Ziesel was arrested in that state following a police pursuit in which he reportedly discarded evidence and cash taken in the Indiana robbery from his vehicle’s window.
In that crime, he brandished a gun, according to an Indiana newspaper that covered the case.
