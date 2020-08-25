TOLEDO — The man who allegedly robbed Oakwood’s State Bank branch is pending sentencing in federal court here.
David Ziesel, West Palm Beach, Fla., is awaiting sentencing on Nov. 9 on a charge of bank robbery, filed in the federal U.S. Northern District Court. Ziesel is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge James Carr.
He is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, which in recent years has maintained a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service to detain inmates charged in federal court. Ziesel has been held there since Feb. 7.
He is charged with robbing the Oakwood bank branch on Sept. 11 without brandishing a weapon.
He allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and was arrested the day after in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he kept a scheduled appointment with a probation officer from a previous conviction.
Ziesel had been under probation supervision on a conviction stemming from a bank robbery in the northern Indiana town of LaPorte in 2012.
Following his arrest in September, Ziesel was returned to Ohio by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, whose office initially investigated the bank robbery. The case was turned over to federal authorities for prosecution in Toledo’s federal court, rather than handled in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
The case is being handled by the United States Attorney’s Office in Toledo.
Ziesel is represented by attorney Claire Cahoon of Toledo through the Office of the Federal Public Defender.
