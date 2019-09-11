OAKWOOD — A State Bank and Trust Company branch here was robbed Wednesday morning.
According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, a man entered the bank at 218 N. First St. around 9:12 a.m. dressed in dark pants and a light-colored hooded jacket with a black stripe. He was wearing a mask, a ball hat and gloves while carrying a blue bag.
The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Landers noted.
No customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, he stated, and neither of the two bank tellers were injured. The suspect could have had a weapon in his possession, but did not brandish it, Landers added.
A potential getaway vehicle is a white 2000s model Chevy cargo style van. The van has black rims and paint chipping away from the top, and could have an Indiana registration on the back.
"My investigators are following some leads right now," commented Landers in a press release. "They are working with multiple agencies. I am glad no one was hurt as a result of this senseless crime. If any has information related to this crime, please call us."
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigators working with the Oakwood Police Department. The FBI is involved as well.
Persons with information regarding this investigation or any other crime are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791. They also can leave information via Facebook by searching Facebook/Paulding County Sheriff’s Office or viewing the department's website at www.pauldingohsheriff.com where they can leave an email for the sheriff.
An anonymous tip may also be left via the website by scrolling to the bottom of any page and clicking on "send us an anonymous tip."
