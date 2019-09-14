PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury here has indicted a rural Oakwood man for allegedly fatally shooting his brother.
Donald Richcreek, 28, 07598 County Road 187, Oakwood, is charged with murder, an unclassified felony, in the shooting death of his brother, Anthony, 28.
Lima attorney William Kluge had been appointed to represent the defendant during preliminary proceedings in Paulding County Court last month when bond was set at $10 million with a 10% allowance provision.
Richcreek is being held in Paulding County Jail.
According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 07598 County Road 187, Oakwood, on Aug. 10 for a report of a drive-by shooting. Investigators discovered there had been no drive-by shooting, and allege that Richcreek shot his brother in the chest with a shotgun.
Both siblings lived at the home on County Road 187.
Anthony Richcreek was transported to Paulding County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
