NAPOLEON — Numerous men from Ohio, Indiana and California have been indicted here by a Henry County grand jury for their alleged participation in the shipment of large amounts of marijuana through the area.
All have been charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and will have their cases heard in Henry County Common Pleas Court. But the investigation was conducted by federal authorities and did not involve the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics Unit.
Indicted were: Tyler Addiego, 35, Grass Valley, Calif.; Derek Goeckerman, 33, Holland; Micah Gunther, 37, Nevada City, Calif.; Dustin Hall, 38, Maumee; Ian Hoffman, 25, Sylvania; Aaron Ivory, 31, Riverview, Fla.; Lorn Justice, 45, Marion, Ind.; Nathan Mowery, 26, Alisio Viego, Calif.; Khalid Nasirdeen, 51, Toledo; Michael Schrickel, 48, Maumee; Christopher Seacott, 47, Montpelier; and Michael Waldvogel, 29, Cape Coral, Fla.
The charges allege that over the past several years they engaged in a pattern of criminal activity concerning large amounts of marijuana that were shipped through Henry County on U.S. 24. Ten incidents were detailed in the indictment against the defendants.
They included:
• Incident One, May 1, 2020: Highway Patrol troopers stopped Seacott’s vehicle on U.S. 24 just west of Napoleon and discovered four trash bags with 100 pounds of packaged marijuana, the indictment noted. Monitored cellphone traffic located Seacott on U.S. 24, according to court documents. He told authorities he received the marijuana from Goeckerman and was returning to Indiana to deliver it to Justice.
• Incident Two, May 1, 2018: “Seacott would pick up generally two to three bags of marijuana containing approximately 25 pounds in each bag on average once per month.” Seacott told authorities that his payment was one pound of marijuana.
• Incident Three, Aug. 15, 2017: Seacott, Ivory and Hall met in Maumee with Hall bringing three, one-pound bags of marijuana.
• Incident Four, Sept. 1, 2017: Seacott met with Ivory near Toledo to discuss the purchase of approximately one pound of marijuana.
• Incident Five, Nov. 23-29, 2019: Following discussions in California with a “preferred” marijuana grower, a 100-pound shipment “was sent via a transportation company through Ohio,” with delivery to one man’s Lucas County home. The indictment noted that another 200 pounds were shipped thereafter.
• Incident Six, Nov. 23-29, 2019: A “drug organization obtained a rental property owned by Khalid Nasirdeen” in Lucas County “to store the large amount of marijuana.” Some of the marijuana was sold, according to the indictment.
• Incident Seven, Nov. 11, 2017: A parcel containing 35 pounds of marijuana was sent via FedEx and “was intercepted for a delivery” to a business owned by Schrickel.
• Incident Eight, Nov. 10-11, 2017: A 35-pound package sent via FedEx that contained marijuana was “tracked and seized.”
• Incident Nine, Aug. 1, 2019: the “Ochs drug organization arranged to have approximately 240 pounds of marijuana shipped to Indianapolis, Ind., and subsequently delivered to Justice by Hoffman and Mowery.”
• Incident Ten, Nov. 24: “Hoffman was preparing to travel to Oregon in order to purchase marijuana that would later be shipped to Toledo.” Law enforcement seized $49,800 from Hoffman, who told him that it “belonged to another individual.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.